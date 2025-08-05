The power of the US president "is not only manifested in what he sees personally," a religious leader close to the US leader said

J.D. Vance and Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

American pastor Mark Burns would advise the vice president J.D. Vance to visit Ukraine in person, but with Donald Trump is "a different situation" due to security concerns. The evangelical minister, who is called the personal spiritual adviser to the US president, said this in an interview with LIGA.net.

"I would definitely recommend vice president Vance to come and see Ukraine personally instead of relying on information from social media. As for Trump, the situation is different. He is the President of the United States. Russia is bombing Ukraine, and we don't want to put him in danger; his life could be at risk," the pastor said.

According to him, Trump's strength "is not only in what he sees in person."

"It's enough to have people like me who have spoken directly with him and his team in the White House about the atrocities in Ukraine. The president trusts our words," Burns explained.

He believes that Trump does not need to be further convinced about the Russian-Ukrainian war: "He is already on our side. He is activating the armed forces where necessary and responding to threats from the Russian Federation. For example, he has imposed a 30% (25% "plus penalty") tariff on India, which buys Russian oil. Every dollar spent on Russian oil pays for new drones that kill innocent children and women."

It should be noted that the previous president of the United States, Joe Biden, visited Ukraine on an unannounced visit in February 2023.