Hungary puts forward new demand to lift veto on 50 billion euros for Ukraine – Politico

Viktor Orban (Screenshot)

The Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has put forward a new demand for unlocking 50 billion euros for Ukraine. According to three unnamed European diplomats interviewed by Politico, Budapest could lift its veto on the condition that the funding be reviewed annually.

According to the sources of the publication, if the European Council approved the vote for the allocation of funds on an annual basis, it would give Hungary the opportunity to block financing of Ukraine every year or to receive concessions from Brussels for refusing the veto.

Politico notes that Budapest formulated such an idea during a meeting of 27 EU budget experts and sent the corresponding document to the EU Council, which is currently chaired by Belgium.

According to a diplomat familiar with the progress of the negotiations, according to the Hungarian proposal, the EU will provide Ukraine with 12.5 billion euros in grants and loans every year, which in four years will amount to 50 billion euros proposed by the European Commission.

Some European diplomats are skeptical of Hungary's proposal.

"MFF (the EU’s seven-year budget) is a multiannual framework, we can not do it on a year-to-year basis," said one of the diplomats.

On December 14, 2023, the European Council decided to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Orban left the hall during the vote.

However, during the same summit, the Hungarian leader vetoed a decision to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine during 2024-2027.

The next EU summit, at which 50 billion euros for Ukraine will once again be considered, will be held on February 1.