Extensive damage to Russian ship Serpukhov will likely prevent its use again, Ukrainian Navy says

Serpukhov (Photo: Russian propagandist media)

It will be difficult to restore the Russian missile ship Serpukhov, a fire on which was reported by Ukrainian intelligence earlier, Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Navy, announced on the national telethon.

"If it's communication, if it's automation systems, then the ship should go for repairs. When such ships were built, it was no secret to anyone that, just like in airplanes, except for cables, metal and crew, there were very few Russian [components] there," Pletenchuk said.

According to him, because of this, it will be difficult for the Russians to restore the ship.

REFERENCE Serpukhov was part of the Black Sea Fleet until the end of 2016, then became part of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Federation. It is equipped with a 3C14 vertical launch system for eight Oniks cruise missiles, potentially 3M22 Zircon, as well as Kalibr, which allows these missiles to strike ground targets at a distance of up to 1,500 km.



REFERENCE Serpukhov was part of the Black Sea Fleet until the end of 2016, then became part of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Federation. It is equipped with a 3C14 vertical launch system for eight Oniks cruise missiles, potentially 3M22 Zircon, as well as Kalibr, which allows these missiles to strike ground targets at a distance of up to 1,500 km.

The ship's artillery is represented by one 100 mm AU A-190 Universal and one 30 mm automatic AU AK-630M-2 Duet with two rotating six-barreled guns. The ship is also armed with two 3M-47 Gibka SAM launchers, two 14.5 mm and three 7.62 mm machine guns.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that as a result of the night missile attack on March 23, 2024, on the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, significant damage was caused to the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

According to the military, the Defense Forces hit the large amphibious ships Yamal and Azov, a communications center, as well as several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

The British Defense Secretary, Grant Shapps, said that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is currently "functionally inactive", and Russia is now forced to limit its fleet to the port – and even there its ships are sinking.