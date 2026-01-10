Volgograd Region reports fire at oil depot: "drone fragment" falls down

Authorities in the Russian region do not rule out evacuating local residents from the area of the oil depot

Drone attack (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Russia's Volgograd region reports a fire at an oil depot after an alleged drone attack. The governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov, did not rule out evacuation of the population.

According to him, air defense was operating in the region on the night of January 10. In Zhovtnevyi district, a fire was reported at an oil depot as a result of "the fall of UAV debris."

Firefighters and other emergency services arrived at the scene. According to preliminary reports, there are allegedly no injuries.

Bocharov said that Oktyabrskaya School No. 2 has been put on alert in case the population has to be evacuated from the refinery area.

There are also reports of an alleged drone attack on the Krasnodar Territory, with a preliminary suggestion that a refinery in Sloviansk, Kuban, could have been targeted. Flight restrictions have been imposed at the airports of Krasnodar, Vladikavkaz, Grozny, and others.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the alleged downing of 59 drones overnight.