Russia is sending cooks and drivers from other directions to assault Zaporizhzhia region

Russia is transferring units from other parts of the frontline to the Zaporizhzhia sector – even cooks are joining the assault forces. About this in the commentary LIGA.net vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, said.

"According to our intelligence, troops are being withdrawn from the Kherson sector and rushed to the Zaporizhzhia sector to maintain the pace of the offensive. These are mostly units of their airborne troops," he said.

The Russians are also transferring units from Crimea to the Kamianske area of Zaporizhzhia region. According to Voloshyn, these are units for reinforcement and drone operators. Also, according to intelligence, assault groups are being manned by support units in this area.

"That is, they are once again throwing everyone who is available to assault. They are not sending in new assault aircraft, but are taking them off Kherson, transferring them from Crimea, equipping units with all kinds of cooks, drivers, artillerymen – they are being thrown to the assaults," Voloshyn said.

In addition, in the Huliaypillia sector, the occupiers received almost 1,700 rounds of ammunition from January 10-13 to increase their firepower. According to intelligence, these are mostly 152-mm artillery shells.