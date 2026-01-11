Paratroopers thwart Russia's attempts to threaten Sumy with an offensive
The military (Photo: Command of the Airborne Forces)

In the North Slobozhansky sector, Russians continue to try to create a bridgehead for further offensive actions, but Ukrainian defenders thwart them. About this, said 78th separate air assault brigade of the Seventh Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces.

In the area of the brigade's responsibility, the occupiers are trying to create a foothold for further offensive actions in the direction of Khotyn.

This potentially poses a threat to the advance towards the city of Sumy. All such attempts are detected and disrupted in a timely manner, the brigade assured.

In general, the Russians periodically carry out assault operations and increase the activity of unmanned systems in certain areas. During the infantry offensive, Russia avoids frontal attacks and tries to operate through the flanks.

The units of the 78th Separate Mechanized Brigade are being opposed by the units of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade and the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia.

Active defense and constant reconnaissance allow Ukrainian defenders to keep the situation under full control.

Map: DeepState
