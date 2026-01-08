"Kursk" denies occupation of Andriivka: video of failed stunt with gas pipe

Andriivka in Sumy region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, paratroopers assured and showed a video of the enemy's "inanimate force"

The information provided by the DeepState OSINT project about the alleged Russian occupation of the village of Andriivka, Romny district, Sumy region, is not true. This was stated by of the Kursk group of troops and showed a video of another unsuccessful Russian assault.

The military noted that the reports of "one popular resource" about another occupation of Andriivka are "at least surprising".

Andriivka on the DeepState map

"We officially and responsibly inform you: Andriivka has been and is under the full control of the Kursk military group. Therefore, any occupation is out of the question," the Armed Forces emphasized .

The Kursk group admitted that Russians are trying to expand the occupation zone in Sumy region, but assured that they are not succeeding in any way.

The military also told how, starting in the evening of January 6, the Russians launched a massive and combined assault on the positions of the 71st separate airmobile brigade of the 8th Air Assault Corps between Andriivka and Oleksiyivka.

Five enemy groups tried unsuccessfully to approach the defense line. Subsequently, more than a dozen more occupants decided to repeat the " old trick with the gas pipe " – it ended tragically for them.

Eventually, the Russians rushed forward on ATVs, while also entering from the other side with infantry. Both groups were destroyed by UAVs and artillery.

"The total losses among the occupiers amounted to 42 units of manpower (Russian infantry – Ed.). These episodes are the best answer to the rumors spreading about another Russian occupation of Andriivka," the military said .