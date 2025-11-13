"Vova's Thousand": money can be spent until the end of June 2026 – details

Illustrative photo: NBU / Flickr

Applications for UAH 1000 of winter eSupport will be accepted in mid-November, and the funds can be spent by the end of June, said prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"We are preparing to launch the government's Winter Support program. Its key element is a one-time payment of UAH 1,000 for every citizen who is currently in Ukraine. Today, the government approved the mechanism for paying out the aid to citizens. From this Saturday, November 15, to December 24, 2025, every Ukrainian will be able to apply for UAH 1,000 in Diia. You can apply for assistance both for yourself and for your child," the official said.

According to her, UAH 1,000 will be available by applying in one of two ways:

→ in the Diia app – after processing the application, the funds will be transferred to the National Cashback card; they can be spent on utilities, medicines, Ukrainian products, postal services, books, charity and donations to the Defense Forces;

→ in the branch Ukrposhta – The payment will be transferred to a special account; it can be spent on Ukrainian-made goods at the post office, as well as on utility bills and donations.

The money will be available until June 30, 2026, "at a time convenient for you," Svyrydenko said.

"The goal of Winter Support is to cover as many people as possible with support from the state on the eve of winter, to help pay utility bills and cover basic needs," the official added.