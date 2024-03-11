In a historic first, 20 Days in Mariupol wins Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film

The team behind 20 Days in Mariupol wins Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film (Photo: EPA)

The film 20 Days in Mariupol won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards, making it the first Ukrainian film to receive this prestigious American award, as was announced during the ceremony's live broadcast.

Upon accepting the award, Chernov stated that the Oscar for his film was a significant moment for Ukrainian cinematography. However, he said that he would have preferred never to have made the film and would be able to exchange the award for the peace that existed in Ukraine before the Russian invasion.

"I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities... I wish to give all the recognition to Russia not killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians... but I cannot change history. Cannot change the past," he said.

"Thank you all. Glory to Ukraine!" added the director, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

The team of the film

In addition to 20 Days in Mariupol, four other films were nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film:

→ Bobi Wine: The People’s President

→ The Eternal Memory

→ Four Daughters

→ To Kill a Tiger

Read also: Oppenheimer triumphs, Ukraine wins first Oscar at 2024 Academy Awards