Ukraine liberates another settlement in south

Ukrainian defence forces on Thursday announced the retaking of the village of Staromaiorske in the southern part of the Donetsk region, where heavy fighting has been ongoing for the last few days.

In a video posted by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, several soldiers holding the Ukrainian flag confirm the village has been liberated.

Staromaiorske was liberated by the 35th marine brigade and the Arey battalion of the 129th territorial defence brigade.

The village is located in the southern part of the Donetsk region, near the settlement of Makarivka, which was liberated earlier.

Ukrainian defenders continue to clear out Staromaiorske, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said.

Active hostilities in the area started earlier this month.

By mid-June, Ukraine had liberated over 100 square kilometres in eastern and southern regions.

