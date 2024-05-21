Ukrainian forces hit Tsiklon, last missile carrier of Black Sea Fleet in Crimea

Previously, only the destruction of the minesweeper Kovrovets was reported

On the night of May 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian small missile ship Tsiklon in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to updated information, Ukrainian defenders hit the Tsiklon of the 22800 Karakurt project in Sevastopol on the night of May 19.

On the morning of May 19, the General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces had destroyed the enemy minesweeper Kovrovets during the night, but did not mention the Tsiklon.

The first reports of the attack on the Tsiklon came from Russian propaganda Telegram channels, which claimed that the attack was carried out with two long-range ATACMS missiles.

The Ukrainian OSINT project CyberBoroshno, citing earlier satellite imagery, noted that the Tsiklon was in port 200 meters east of Kovrovets on May 17. The pro-Ukrainian local channel Krymsky Veter reported that a building next to where the Tsiklon was docked was damaged on the night of May 19.

Yesterday, however, Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told LIGA.net that confirmation of the Tsiklon's destruction was still pending.

Earlier, Pletenchuk had identified the Tsiklon as the last missile carrier of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

According to today's report from the General Staff, the defenders now have the necessary confirmation of the Tsiklon's destruction.

