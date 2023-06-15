Another Russian air attack on Ukraine; 20 drones, missile downed

In yet another attack on Ukraine, Russia launched Iranian-made kamikaze drones and missiles overnight on Thursday, Ukraine’s Air Force said in a statement.

From 00:20 to 04:30, Russians fired four X-101/X-555 missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers and twenty Shahed-136 attack drones.

One missile was shot down by air defences, while the other three hit industrial facilities in the Dnipro region.

The attack caused "significant damage" to two industrial facilities in the city of Kryvyi Rih, according to local authorities, with one person injured.

Conversely, all the kamikaze drones were destroyed.

Since mid-April, Russia’s air attacks overnight have become regular, with missiles and drones targeting military and civilian infrastructure.

Most of the drones and missiles have been downed by Ukraine’s air defences, including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

