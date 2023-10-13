Ukrainian military claims its daily artillery round usage now surpasses Russia's

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to fire more artillery rounds per day than the Russian army, reported the command of the Ground Forces.

The Ukrainian military claims that this is the first time such a result has been recorded since the outbreak of all-out war.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the enemy has been expending 7,000 shells per day, while the Defense Forces used 9,000.

For comparison: during 2022, the Russians fired 63,000 to 20,000 shells per day, when Ukrainian artillery could afford only 4,000 to 7,000 rounds.

Recently, the head of the Main Directorate of Missile Forces and Artillery of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Baranov, said that the Ukrainian artillery has created a long-range "fire fist" that does not give the Russians the opportunity to conduct an effective counter-battery combat.

In recent days, the Russian army has stepped up its attacks near Avdiyivka in Donbas, advancing with infantry and carrying out massive airstrikes.

The General Staff reported that the occupiers were assaulting in the Avdiyivka sector with forces of up to three battalions, supported by tanks and armored vehicles. Also, more than 10 attacks were repelled near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Zolota Niva and Volodyne.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported that Donetsk hospitals are full of wounded because of the high casualty toll during attacks on Avdiyivka.

