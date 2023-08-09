Ukrainian MP from presidential faction charged with accepting $85,000 bribe

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have charged the current member of parliament, who was exposed along with two accomplices for receiving $85,000 in illegal benefits, reported the NABU and SAPO.

Yesterday, the detention of MP Anatoliy Hunko was reported. He is the head of the temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada on the investigation of corruption at state-owned enterprises, institutions and organizations of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the official offered an entrepreneur to receive land plots with a total area of 1,700 hectares for cultivation, which belong to the state enterprise of the Academy of Agrarian Sciences.

"He estimated his 'services' at $130/1 hectare of land," the NABU reported. The SAPO clarified that the MP had asked the businessman to give him a "reward" in the amount of $221,000.

Hunko and his accomplices were exposed under the procedural guidance of SAPO prosecutors by NABU detectives together with the SBU and with the assistance of the general prosecutor after they received part of the stipulated funds – $85,000.

The actions of the lawmaker are qualified under part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – bribery of a person who provides public services.

A petition has been submitted to the High Anti-Corruption Court to choose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention with the alternative of paying more than UAH 50 million ($1.35 million) in bail.

On July 27, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole draft law No. 7588 on reforming the management system of state agricultural lands.

On August 8, MP Anatoliy Hunko was detained in the case of illegal leasing for bribes of the lands of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine.

