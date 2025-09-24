Wadeful: Trump realized his efforts failed to convince Putin to end the war
President of the United States Donald Trump realized that his own efforts failed to convince the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Therefore, Europe should increase its support, German Foreign Minister said Johannes Wadefuhl on Deutschlandfunk radio, transmits Reuters.
The minister emphasized that Europe should "grow up" and strengthen its support for Ukraine after Trump's statements.
"We have to look at what we can achieve ourselves. We can achieve much more. Not all European countries have fulfilled what they promised to Ukraine. We have to look at what other financial and military options we have," Vadeful said.
Two officials told Reuters that Trump may be signaling that Europe should now help Ukraine.
"It looks like he's saying goodbye, doesn't it? But that could change tomorrow. In any case: we are fine. We know what we have to do," the Western European official said.
A senior Eastern European diplomat said that Trump's comments on Ukraine were intended to demonstrate a change in position and show "that he is starting to move away from it, sending a signal that this is a European issue."
- After his meeting with Zelensky, Trump said on social media that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine could to regain all its territory.
- Before this publication, Trump met with President Zelensky. Before the talks, the US president said that Ukraine successfully stops the Russian army at the front, which is trying to advance.
- Steven Sestanovich, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said LIGA.netthat Trump's statements about Ukraine could be just a way to to evade real action.
