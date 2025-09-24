Trump's new statements may also signal that Europe must now help Ukraine, two officials told Reuters

Johann Wadeful (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump realized that his own efforts failed to convince the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Therefore, Europe should increase its support, German Foreign Minister said Johannes Wadefuhl on Deutschlandfunk radio, transmits Reuters.

The minister emphasized that Europe should "grow up" and strengthen its support for Ukraine after Trump's statements.

"We have to look at what we can achieve ourselves. We can achieve much more. Not all European countries have fulfilled what they promised to Ukraine. We have to look at what other financial and military options we have," Vadeful said.

Two officials told Reuters that Trump may be signaling that Europe should now help Ukraine.

"It looks like he's saying goodbye, doesn't it? But that could change tomorrow. In any case: we are fine. We know what we have to do," the Western European official said.

A senior Eastern European diplomat said that Trump's comments on Ukraine were intended to demonstrate a change in position and show "that he is starting to move away from it, sending a signal that this is a European issue."