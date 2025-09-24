Experts say the US president is talking about Ukraine's possible victory to avoid taking real steps

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump's statements about Ukraine's ability to regain all of its territories may be just a way to avoid taking real action. This opinion was expressed by Steven Sestanovich, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in a comment for LIGA.net.

"If he says that Ukraine can succeed, it's his way of saying, 'I don't have to do anything,'" Sestanovic says.

According to him, Trump's rhetoric has become noticeably more positive, but it is not accompanied by clear commitments.

"We did not see a change in the US approach, namely the willingness to put new cards on the table to show Putin that the unity of the West is great and will grow," Sestanovic emphasized.

The analyst also drew attention to the uncertainty of the US president's position.

In particular, when asked by a journalist whether he trusted the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putintrump replied: "I'll tell you in a month". According to experts, this answer means that Trump simply does not know the answer.

These formulations also emphasize the inconsistency and unpredictability of the US leader's policy.