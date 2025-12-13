We bolted the ПAB to the drone. Ukrainian Armed Forces officer shares details of a unique unmanned assault

Platoon commander of the logistics and evacuation unmanned ground complexes of the 100th Brigade Serhiy Churikov (Photo: 100th Brigade)

Ukrainian soldiers have learned to carry out assault missions using ground drones. Details of one such operation LIGA.net serhiy Churikov, platoon commander of the logistics and evacuation unmanned ground systems of the 100th Mechanized Brigade, revealed.

According to him, one of the first such attempts in his unit took place when Ukrainian defenders managed to blow up a shelter in which the enemy was hiding with the help of a ground robotic system.

"They blew up a GAB. The situation was particularly piquant because the GAB was Russian, and good people found it and helped us return it to the Russians with kindness," Churikov said.

According to him, they carried out this operation together with servicemen from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade while working in their area of responsibility. "They conducted reconnaissance and provided us with data. The CAB was discovered by other specialists – there are a lot of them on the battlefield. The guys from the 28th came to get it, took it away – this is also not a task for the faint of heart – and handed it over to us. It was an accident. But it's nice that it went to a good cause," said the platoon leader.

He said that the servicemen bolted the GAB to the NRC – the vehicle's load capacity allowed it – and, given the operational situation, drove to the Russians' hideout.

"The main thing here was military luck and the pilot's skill. He laid the route. The task was planned in such a way that the drone would arrive at night and hide. When it started to dawn and the pilot could see the situation, he made the last throw and, accordingly, blew up the shelter," Churikov said.