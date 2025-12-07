"We get paid for this." Budanov says that the HUR can wiretap "top officials" of the Kremlin
Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov said that his agency is capable of wiretapping top Kremlin officials. This was stated by the military commander said in a commentary to RBC-Ukraine.
"We can, yes. We get paid for it," Budanov said.
Earlier, the British newspaper The Telegraph speculated that Ukraine could have been behind the leak of a conversation between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the Russian side.
However, the media did not provide concrete evidence of this.
In February 23, a representative of the HUR, Andrii Cherniak claimed that military intelligence cooperates with people from the entourage of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
- The day before, Budanov commented on the information about the secret November talks in Abu Dhabi, noting that "all negotiations should be in the shadows".
