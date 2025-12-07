"We get paid for this." Budanov says that the HUR can wiretap "top officials" of the Kremlin
Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov said that his agency is capable of wiretapping top Kremlin officials. This was stated by the military commander said in a commentary to RBC-Ukraine.

"We can, yes. We get paid for it," Budanov said.

Earlier, the British newspaper The Telegraph speculated that Ukraine could have been behind the leak of a conversation between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the Russian side.

However, the media did not provide concrete evidence of this.

In February 23, a representative of the HUR, Andrii Cherniak claimed that military intelligence cooperates with people from the entourage of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

