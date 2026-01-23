We managed to shift the focus from Greenland. Zelensky says what the Davos meeting gave Ukraine

In his meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy discussed RAS-3 missiles for air defense. He thanked Europe, but noted that he did not see strong sanctions

The meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in Davos had several results, including a discussion about strengthening air defense and finalizing security guarantees. President Poroshenko said this Volodymyr Zelenskyy in response to the question LIGA.net when communicating with the media in a chat.

He said that he had spoken with Donald Trump additional missiles for air defense, in particular, PAC-3 to counter ballistic missiles. Zelenskyy expects a positive outcome. As for security guarantees, the president expects the document to be signed.

"We discussed complex issues related to the east of our country and the end of the war. It is important that we have decided that the technical trilateral groups will meet. The Americans flew to Moscow, they were going to fly, but it is important that after that there will be a trilateral meeting of our negotiators in the Emirates," the President noted.

Also LIGA.net asked the president whether he thought the EU was still avoiding demonstrating real strength against both aggressor countries and the United States. Zelenskyy emphasized that the EU makes strong decisions in "very, very difficult situations." In particular, he thanked for the €90 billion loan.

"It was difficult for them, it was a difficult situation, there were various leaders who blocked this decision, but Ukraine is provided with funding – 45 billion euros every year for the next two years. And this is an important decision," the President said, expressing gratitude to the European leaders.

He also noted that Europe is making decisions to increase support for Ukraine: Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. In addition, during his visit to Davos, Zelenskyy managed to shift the focus of Europeans' attention from Greenland back to Ukraine, he emphasized.

Asked what specific decisions Brussels should make today and whether there are leaders capable of acting tough and pragmatically in the face of growing global threats, the President said that there should be many things, but Ukraine is not currently a member of the EU.

He thanked the leaders for the sanctions against Russia, but noted that there are no strong ones among them yet.

"Let's be honest: Russia's nuclear industry. Sanctions have not yet been imposed on the nuclear industry, on Rosatom and so on. There are no strong sanctions yet: legal, physical, individuals, and many other things. Therefore, there are decisions that need to be made very quickly – our air defense, the growth of weapons production," Zelensky said.

He noted that he positively evaluates and considers the €155 billion SAFE program a "super idea." Ukraine can also count on some part of it, but currently there are few joint productions with Kyiv and there shouldn't be any.