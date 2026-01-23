Zelenskyy: Donbas issue is key, it will be discussed at trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi

The Security Assurances Treaty is ready for signing – Ukraine is waiting for a place and date from the United States

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

The territorial issue of the Donetsk region of Ukraine will be the main one in the peace talks to be held in Abu Dhabi. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a chat with journalists.

"The Donbas issue is key. It will be discussed, as the three parties see it, in Abu Dhabi today and tomorrow," he said.

According to the President, the head of the negotiating team is the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to him at night and in the morning, and will do so at every stage of conversations or agreements.

Zelensky also said that during the meeting with the President of the United States Donald Trump on January 22 in Davos, he also raised the issue of air defense. He expressed hope that the American side would return "with a positive result." And when the "result" is already in Ukraine, only the president can speak about it openly.

Regarding security guarantees, Zelenskyy emphasized that the agreement is ready for signing – there is already a main backbone agreement. He is waiting for Trump to announce the place and date of signing this "historic document." However, it still needs to be ratified by the US Congress.