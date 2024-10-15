Western allies growing weary of supporting Ukraine, says Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen

According to Elina Valtonen, the threat of Western fatigue is "real and growing" as the Middle East draws more attention

Western allies are growing increasingly weary of supporting Ukraine, according to Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen. She highlighted that one of the reasons for this fatigue is the conflict in the Middle East, which is diverting the West's attention, the Financial Times reports.

The head of Finnish diplomacy noted that some Western officials have begun informally discussing how to achieve a ceasefire, despite Russian forces occupying about 20% of Ukrainian territory.

Valtonen stated that the threat of Western fatigue is "real and growing."

The minister pointed out that the conflict in the Middle East is diverting attention and resources, and this topic dominated discussions at the recent session of the UN General Assembly held last month.

On October 9, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology conducted a survey, the results of which showed that nearly 50% of Ukrainians believe that the West continues to support Ukraine and insists on a just peace for the country.