Women with medical or pharmaceutical education will be registered for military service without their presence

The data will appear in the "Obereg" system

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced automatic military registration for women with medical or pharmaceutical education without their personal presence. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed / said Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, July 30.

The government also clarified the algorithm of actions for educational institutions and territorial recruitment centers regarding women who studied in medical or pharmaceutical institutions and improved the mechanism for entering information into the unified state register of military registrants "Obereg".

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers provided for the awarding of the military rank of "reserve soldier (sailor)" simultaneously with registration for military service of persons who have reached the age of 25 and have not undergone military service or basic general military training, without summoning them to the territorial center of recruitment and social support.