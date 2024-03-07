WP: US investigates SpaceX's Musk over Russian occupiers' use of Starlink

Two Democratic congressmen initiated the investigation, sending a letter to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell asking her to clarify the situation

Elon Musk (Photo: ERA/ZBIGNIEW MEISSNER)

Democrats in the US House of Representatives have launched an investigation into American businessman Elon Musk's company SpaceX over the use of Starlink satellite communication terminals by Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine, the Washington Post reported, citing two lawmakers.

Democrats Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia told journalists that they are concerned about reports from Ukrainian intelligence regarding the use of Starlink by Russian invaders.

The congressmen warned SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell that Russia's possible use of Starlink "poses a serious threat to Ukraine’s security, Ukrainian lives, and U.S. national security," sending her a corresponding letter.

"We are concerned that you may not have appropriate guardrails and policies in place," the document reads.

