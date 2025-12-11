Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

In recent weeks, the administration of US President Donald Trump has handed over to its European counterparts a series of documents outlining its vision for Ukraine's recovery and Russia's return to the global economy. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to unnamed American and European officials.

"These proposals have provoked a fierce struggle at the negotiating table between America and its traditional allies in Europe. The outcome could fundamentally change the economic map of the continent," the article says.

The U.S. plan was outlined in annexes to the current peace proposals that are not public. The documents detail plans by U.S. financial firms and other businesses to use approximately $200 billion in frozen Russian assets for projects in Ukraine, including a huge new data center powered by the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant currently occupied by Russian troops.

Another appendix offers a common American vision for rebuilding the Russian economy by investing in strategic sectors, from rare earths to Arctic oil drilling, and by helping to restore Russian energy flows to Western Europe and the rest of the world.

Some European officials who have read the documents said they were not sure whether some of the U.S. proposals should be taken seriously. One official compared them to Trump's vision of building a Riviera-like development in Gaza.

Another, referring to proposed energy deals between the U.S. and Russia, said it was an economic version of the 1945 conference at which the victors of World War II divided Europe.

"It's like Yalta," he said.

BACKGROUND The Yalta Conference was a meeting of the leaders of the United States, Great Britain, and the USSR held in February 1945 during World War II. The Allies agreed on the post-war structure of Europe and the principles of spheres of influence. The parties agreed on the creation of the United Nations, the terms of Germany's surrender, and the future borders of several countries. The decisions of the conference actually laid the foundation for the division of Europe into West and East. For this reason, Yalta is often associated with large states that decide the fate of the continent without the participation of smaller countries. The Yalta Conference was a meeting of the leaders of the United States, Great Britain, and the USSR held in February 1945 during World War II. The Allies agreed on the post-war structure of Europe and the principles of spheres of influence. The parties agreed on the creation of the United Nations, the terms of Germany's surrender, and the future borders of several countries. The decisions of the conference actually laid the foundation for the division of Europe into West and East. For this reason, Yalta is often associated with large states that decide the fate of the continent without the participation of smaller countries.

on Dec. 10, Trump reported complex discussions to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine during a call with European counterparts, adding that they proposed a meeting with the Americans and Zelenskiy.

Later, unnamed Ukrainian and American officials told Axios that Kyiv had provided the US administration with its response on each point to the latest draft of the US peace plan.

xml-ph-0011@dee