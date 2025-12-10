"A critical moment for Ukraine and our region". Macron, Starmer, and Merz on the phone with Trump

Donald Trump (Photo: YURI GRIPAS / EPA)

Prime minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, president of France Emmanuel Macron and the head of the United States Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on the settlement of the Russian war against Ukraine. About this reported office of a British politician.

"The leaders discussed the latest on the ongoing US-led peace talks, welcoming their efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and to see an end to the killing," the statement said.

The report notes that "intensive work" on the peace plan continues and will continue in the coming days.

"They [the leaders] agreed that this was a critical moment – for Ukraine, its people and for shared security across the Euro-Atlantic region," the report concludes.

Earlier, on December 8, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with these European leaders in London, where they discussed negotiations with the United States and "agreed on a common position on the importance of security guarantees, reconstruction and next steps."

During this meeting, Merz expressed his skepticism about "some of the details in the documents coming from the United States," but added that this was why the leaders had gathered in London.

At the same time, Macron noted that the partners have "a lot of cards" in the negotiations.

At the same time, on December 10, Zelenskyy reported that a conversation with Washington was scheduled for that day regarding a document that would "detail the process of reconstruction and economic development of Ukraine after the war."

"In parallel, we are finalizing the work on 20 points we are preparing a fundamental document that can define the parameters of the end of the war, and we expect to hand over the document to the United States in the near future after our joint work with President Trump's team and partners in Europe," the head of state noted.

He also announced a meeting on December 11 in the format of the Coalition of those willing to work on security guarantees and preventing a repeat of Russian aggression.

"The week can bring news for all of us and for the end of the bloodshed. We assume that there is no alternative to peace, and the key questions are how to make Russia stop the killings and what exactly will deter Russia from a third invasion," Zelenskyy added.