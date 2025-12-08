Skepticism about US plans and "a lot of cards" for partners: what leaders say in London

Zelenskyy, Macron, Starmer and Merz spoke on peaceful settlement during their meeting in the British capital

Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron at a meeting in London (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN / EPA)

German chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke about his skepticism about certain provisions in the US documents on the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, and French president Emmanuel Macron said that the partners have "a lot of cards". Their words and the statements of other leaders at the meeting the British TV channel is broadcasting in London Sky News and the broadcaster BBC.

The head of the German government said that he is "sceptical about some of the details in documents coming from the US," but added that this was why he and his colleagues had gathered that day.

Merz said that "this could be a decisive time for all of us, so we are trying to continue our support for Ukraine... the destiny of this country [Ukraine] is the destiny of Europe."

His British counterpart Keir Starmer said that issues concerning Ukraine should be resolved by Ukraine, calling the new talks a "critical stage of the push for peace."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he added: "Things that are very important for today are... unity between Europe, Ukraine and US."

The head of state noted that today he and the three leaders of the partner countries need to make "important decisions."

French president Macron said: "We all support Ukraine and we all support peace."

The politician also noted that, in his opinion, the partners have "a lot of cards."

"The fact that Ukrainians are resisting in this war. The Russian economy is starting to suffer especially after our latest sanctions and the US sanctions," Macron explained.