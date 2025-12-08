Zelenskyy arrived in Britain and was met by Zaluzhnyy. Macron and Merz also arrived there

On Monday, December 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the UK, where he is scheduled to hold talks with partners on the settlement of the war. About reported Office of the President.

"We are planning meetings and coordination conversations with our European partners. We are uniting our efforts to end this war with a decent peace for Ukraine. Security must be guaranteed," Zelenskyy wrote.

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK met the President at the plane Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

According to the British channel Sky News, Zelenskyy has already arrived at Dining Street and met with the British Prime Minister By Keir Starmer. Earlier, the German Chancellor arrived at the residence of the British Prime Minister Friedrich Merz and the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

Starmer greeted the leaders with hugs and handshakes. Some journalists shouted questions, but the leaders did not answer them.

