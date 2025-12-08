Allies believe Ukraine should have the right to determine its own future

Keir Starmer (Photo: ERA/BETTY LAURA ZAPATA)

Ukraine should determine its own future – this is the principle on which peace negotiations are based. About said british Cabinet Secretary Pat McFadden on Sky news on the eve of the President's visit Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This is really a turning point. Everybody wants the war to end, but they want it to end in a way that gives Ukraine freedom of choice in the future. This means a just end to the war, but also guarantees of security for Ukraine in the future, not a completely toothless organization that is unable to determine its future," he said.

How to reports According to Bloomberg, European supporters of Ukraine hoped that if they could keep Kyiv going through the winter, Russia's economic difficulties would worsen next year, and the dictator Vladimir Putin will lose leverage in the negotiations.

on December 7, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer talked with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, referring to the need for continued international support for Ukraine's defense

During the conversation, the leaders reaffirmed that Ukraine's security is vital to Europe's security.