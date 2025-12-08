Zelenskyy summarizes the results of the meeting of leaders in London

The head of state named the topics he had discussed with Starmer, Merz and Macron in the British capital

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz during a meeting in London (Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/EPA)

At the meeting in London, Ukraine and its partners discussed negotiations with the United States and agreed on a common position on a number of issues. These include reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy following talks with British government leaders, Keir Starmer, and Germany, Friedrich Merz, and the leader of France Emmanuel Macron.

"Very important things today are unity between Europe and Ukraine, as well as unity between Europe, Ukraine and the United States. [...] We discussed in detail today our joint diplomatic work with the American side, agreed on a common position on the importance of security guarantees, reconstruction and next steps," Zelenskyy wrote.

The president added that they also discussed further defense support for Ukraine.

The head of state thanked the leaders for "their willingness to be with our people and help on the way to peace."

He did not give any other specifics.

"This meeting [...] allowed us to reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine, as well as our continued commitment to a lasting and durable peace in Ukraine." wrote The Élysée Palace, the French presidential Administration.

They added that the meeting was an opportunity to summarize the results of the ongoing US-mediated negotiations, as well as the security guarantees developed, in particular, within the framework of the "coalition of the willing".

Earlier in the meeting, Merz expressed his skepticism about "some of the details in the documents coming from the United States," adding that this was why he and his colleagues had gathered that day. At the same time, Macron said that the partners have "a lot of cards".