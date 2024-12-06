Yermak meets Trump's representatives in Washington: details

Keith Kellogg was not present at the meeting, as he had previously met with Yermak in Ukraine, sources say

Andriy Yermak (Photo: t.me/ermaka2022)

Ukrainian presidential chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak met with incoming US Vice President JD Vance and new national security advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, Michael Waltz, in Washington on Thursday, CNN reported, citing three anonymous sources familiar with the situation.

According to one of the sources, the meeting included Serhiy Boyev, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration. The discussion did not focus on a potential peace plan or resolving the war.

Ukrainian representatives aimed to brief Trump's team on the battlefield situation and build relationships, one source said. Ukrainian officials expressed hope that the Defense Forces would maintain their current positions until Trump takes office.

Andriy Yermak and Boyev also presented a general outline of their defensive strategy, but without details.

The meeting lasted over an hour, and Ukrainian representatives were reportedly satisfied, feeling they achieved their goals, according to one source.

Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg was not present. One source noted that Kellogg had visited Ukraine previously and was acquainted with Yermak, making the meeting for "initial personal contacts" unnecessary.

Regarding a personal meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump before the inauguration, a knowledgeable person said the Ukrainian leader has no such plans currently.

On December 4, details emerged about Trump's potential peace plan for the Russo-Ukrainian war. Reuters reported that territorial concessions by Ukraine to Russia and relinquishing NATO aspirations might be discussed.

On December 5, Reuters reported that Yermak and his team met with Trump's representatives in Washington, with Keith Kellogg expected to attend.