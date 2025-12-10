"You will get a hole in the bagel, not Ukraine". Ukraine's representative to the UN addresses Russia

Andriy Melnyk (Photo: X)

Against the backdrop of the Russian dictator's statements about recognizing "sovereignty" Russia's rule over Crimea and Donbas by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Andriy Melnyk noted that Ukraine's territory and sovereignty are not for sale. He said this said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on December 9.

"We are not at a Christmas market. We are not at the infamous Cherkizon market. Russia wants Ukraine to surrender, as we have just heard. Russia wants us to lay down our arms. And my answer to it is this: "You will get a hole in the bagel, not Ukraine!" he said.

He noted the peacekeeping efforts of the United States. Melnyk added that Ukraine is counting on "the strength and skill of American diplomacy that can put an end to the bloodiest war on European soil since 1945."

UN Security Council meeting took place december 9, amid rising civilian casualties in Ukraine due to Russian strikes.

UN Human Rights Office in the report, made public on December 9, noted that the number of civilian casualties is rising amid intensifying hostilities in Ukraine. According to the organization, between June and November, 1,420 civilians were killed and 6,545 injured in Ukraine, a 12% increase compared to the same period 12 months ago.

