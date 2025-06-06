YouTube blocked the channels of former People's Deputy Mosiychuk and blogger Shaposhnikov
Illustrative photo (Photo: Depositphotos)

Video hosting service YouTube has blocked four more channels in Ukraine. They were linked to sanctioned individuals and were also used to disseminate information consistent with Russian propaganda, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council reported .

The channel "Ihor Mosiychuk" has been blocked. It belonged to former MP Mosiychuk , who regularly broadcast messages consonant with Russian propaganda.

Also blocked were the channels "Shaposhnikov UA", "shaposhnikov news" and "Rostislav Shaposhnikov", associated with blogger Rostislav Shaposhnikov, who spread fake news beneficial to Russia.

Blocked YouTube channels (Photo: t.me/CenterCounteringDisinformation)

Both individuals were subject to NSDC sanctions, which were put into effect by decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 25.

