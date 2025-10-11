Yulia Bankova at Donbas Media Forum: Personalization is about convenience and respect for the reader

The editor-in-chief of LIGA.net took part in one of the largest professional events of the Ukrainian media market

Photo: LIGA.net

Editor-in-chief of LIGA.net Yulia Bankova took part in the Donbas Media Forum discussion panel "From Audience to Reader: The Future of Content Personalization".

Donbas Media Forum is one of the largest professional events in the Ukrainian media market. Every year, the forum brings together journalists, editors, managers and representatives of the public sector to discuss the challenges, trends and future of Ukrainian media. This year's main topics include innovations, technological transformation of the industry, audience engagement and the role of media in times of war.

The discussion, in which the editor-in-chief of LIGA.net took part, was devoted to how Ukrainian media can combine traditional formats of interaction with the audience – events, chats, newsletters, social media activity – with the future possibilities of algorithmic personalization and artificial intelligence.

"Meeting the needs of the audience is an important goal of every media outlet. Personalization is about convenience and respect for the reader's time," said Yulia Bankova.

She emphasized that LIGA.net is already implementing its own technological solutions that help make the content not only high-quality but also easy to consume: from various formats to audio playlists in the reader's personal account.

In addition to Yulia Bankova, the panelists included Andriy Boborykin, CEO of Ukrayinska Pravda, Dmytro Tishchenko, CEO of Tsukr, Oksana Yakymets, CEO of Havas Media Ukraine, and Troy Thibodeau, Director of AI Services at Associated Press. The discussion was moderated by Kateryna Venzhyk, a journalist and founder of the Meykanemo YouTube channel.