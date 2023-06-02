Russia attacks Kyiv, all missiles and drones taken down – top general

Russia used 15 cruise missiles and 21 Iranian-made kamikaze drones in its latest attack on Kyiv, with all air targets shot down, Ukraine’s top general said in a statement on Friday.

Overnight on Friday, Russians attacked Kyiv with Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the south, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi posted on Telegram.

Later, Tu-95ms bombers carrying X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were in Ukrainian airspace.

"They came in from the north, attacking Kyiv, manoeuvring to mislead our air defences," Mr Zaluzhnyi said.

Ukraine’s air defence forces, however, destroyed all the targets, he added.

No destruction or casualties have been reported after Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv, according to local authorities.

Russia has been launching regular air attacks against Ukraine for several weeks, with the apparent aim of depleting Kyiv’s air defences.

So far, Ukraine has repelled most of the attacks, taking down nearly all attack drones and cruise missiles.

In May, Kyiv was attacked eighteen times, including with a record more than forty missiles and drones at the same time.

