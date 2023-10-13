Ukraine's Zaluzhnyi holds inaugural talks with new Chairman of US Joint Chiefs Gen. Brown

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, held the first telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Charles Brown, the Ukrainian general's Telegram channel reports.

"First of all, I informed my colleague in detail about the current state of affairs, the operational situation at the front, our steps in defense and offensive. I informed him about the intensification of the enemy's actions on certain axes and its probable plans," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

Ukraine's army leader also discussed with Brown the urgent needs of the Ukrainian military, including air defense equipment, artillery systems and shells. Zaluzhnyi thanked for the latest package of military aid, which was provided by the United States to Ukraine.

"Separately, we focused on the issue of training our servicemen and the restoration of units. General Brown expressed his assurance of support for Ukraine and fruitful cooperation in the fight against Russian aggression," he added.

On October 1, Brown officially became the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. after he replaced Mark Milley in this position.

On September 22, Zaluzhnyi invited Milley to Ukraine, and the latter introduced the Ukrainian general to his successor Brown.

In an exit interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, Milley said that even after the exhausting summer campaign, the Defense Forces of Ukraine "have a lot of combat power remaining": the troops "were not a spent force", and the counteroffensive "has not failed".

