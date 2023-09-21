Russia fired 43 cruise missiles early on Thursday, as well as six S-300 surface-to-air missiles, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces General Valerii Zaluzhnyi has said.

At around 03:40, ten Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft launched 43 cruise missiles from western Russia.

"The missiles were launched in several waves, entering Ukraine from different directions, constantly changing course along the route," Mr Zaluzhnyi posted on social media.

Ukrainian air defence forces, including anti-aircraft missile troops, fighters, mobile groups, and other units, took down 36 cruise missiles.

In addition, at around 06:00, the invaders fired six S-300 guided missiles at Kharkiv, which Ukraine lacks capabilities to take down.

Local authorities reported explosions in the cities of Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Rivne, and Kyiv, as well as in the Lviv region.

It is the latest in a series of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine with drones and missiles, aimed at depleting Ukrainian air defence capabilities and destroying civilian infrastructure.

