The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes that it is currently difficult to predict how many more losses Russia needs to suffer before it abandons its plans

Valeriy Zaluzhnyy (Photo: OP)

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyy believes it is a mistake to believe that the number of losses the Ukrainian army suffered last year could have stopped Russia, a LIGA.net journalist who attended the briefing said.

Commenting on journalists' questions about when the Russian army will stop its offensive and how many occupants it needs to kill, Zaluzhnyy said that the number of losses the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted on the enemy over the past year could stop any country, but not Russia.

"As for Russia, I would like to say that it was my mistake to believe that the amount of losses we inflicted on the enemy even a year ago could stop it," he said.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that it is currently difficult to predict how many more enemy casualties will be necessary to end the war. However, he noted that it is necessary to constantly destroy the occupiers so that Russia abandons its aggressive plans.

On December 13, 2023, the UK's political coordinator at the UN, Eckersley, said that dictator Putin was going to mobilize another 170,000 Russians for the war against Ukraine.

On December 15, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine announces the exact number of Russian occupation forces in Ukraine – 443,000 Russians.

On December 23, Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Skibitsky said that Russia was recruiting about 1,000-1,200 people daily to the occupation army to continue the war against Ukraine.