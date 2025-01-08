Zaporizhzhia attack: Russia strikes civilians with glide bombs – photos

Rescue operations at the Zaporizhzhia attack site have been completed

Strike on Zaporizhia (Photo: facebook.com/mvs.gov.ua)

Russia hit Zaporizhzhia with two glide FAB-500 bombs equipped with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK). Most victims were outdoors or in public transport at the time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The bombs exploded near a crowd of people, close to the administrative area of an infrastructure facility and a roadway. The attack caused fires in a building and several vehicles.

Police paramedics rescued five people. In total, 13 were killed, and 33 others were injured.

As of 8:30 p.m. local time, search and rescue operations were completed, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which also released photos from the scene.

Updated at 9:40 p.m. The number of injured has risen to 63, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.