Zaporizhzhia attack: Russia strikes civilians with glide bombs – photos
Russia hit Zaporizhzhia with two glide FAB-500 bombs equipped with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK). Most victims were outdoors or in public transport at the time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported.
The bombs exploded near a crowd of people, close to the administrative area of an infrastructure facility and a roadway. The attack caused fires in a building and several vehicles.
Police paramedics rescued five people. In total, 13 were killed, and 33 others were injured.
As of 8:30 p.m. local time, search and rescue operations were completed, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which also released photos from the scene.
Updated at 9:40 p.m. The number of injured has risen to 63, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.