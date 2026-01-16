Zaporizhzhia NPP agrees on temporary truce to repair last backup line

Zaporizhzhia NPP (Photo: Facebook of the plant)

The International Atomic Energy Agency has agreed with Russia and Ukraine on a localized ceasefire to repair the last available backup power line to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, reported director general of the organization Rafael Grossi.

Ukrainian specialists are expected to start repairing the power line "in the coming days". The IAEA indicates that the line was damaged and disconnected "as a result of military activity" on January 2.

Due to the shutdown, Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest in Europe, remained dependent on the only operating main power line, the organization said.

They added that the IAEA team left Vienna for the front line to monitor the repair work.

"The IAEA continues to work closely with both sides to ensure nuclear safety at the ZNPP and to prevent a nuclear accident during the conflict. This temporary ceasefire, the fourth we have negotiated, demonstrates the indispensable role that we continue to play," said Grossi.

Earlier, the organization reported that a localized ceasefire had been established in the area of the station on December 28.