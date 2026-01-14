Russians keep military equipment next to the nuclear reactors of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Related video was published by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of the South. In the comments to LIGA.net the military official added that the occupiers' equipment has been constantly recorded there since 2022.

He noted that the footage of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, filmed from a reconnaissance drone, is "very, very fresh."

"It shows Russian military equipment standing right next to nuclear reactors, which is a violation of International Humanitarian Law. They are forbidden to use nuclear power plants as military facilities, but the enemy does not care about this," the military official recalled.

According to him, the occupiers are hiding their military equipment at the facility because they know that Ukrainian defenders will not strike at the nuclear power plant.

Voloshyn added that the occupiers are using the territory and facilities of Zaporizhzhia NPP as a training ground for their drone operators, and there is even information that the invaders have fired several times at Zaporizhzhia from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Do you think the experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency, whose mission is at the plant, see this?" the military official summarized.

In communication with LIGA.net he noted that the Russian military has been at ZNPP since the occupation in 2022, and he does not remember them withdrawing any equipment from there.

Voloshyn emphasized that Russian equipment is constantly being recorded at the facility.

The military also confirmed that the Zaporizhzhia NPP is guarded by occupants from the Russian Guard, but could not confirm that it was Kadyrovites from Akhmat unit (information about this appeared earlier. – Ed.)