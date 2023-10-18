Russian missile hits residential building in Zaporizhzhia, leaving dead, injured

Russia launched a missile attack on a residential high-rise building in downtown Zaporizhzhia, a city in southern Ukraine and an administrative centre of the partly occupied region, local authorities said.

Yurii Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said Russia had fired six missiles at the city overnight on Wednesday, with one hitting a multi-storey building downtown.

Two people were killed, up to three were wounded, and three others reported missing, Mr Malashko added, citing preliminary information.

The residents were evacuated to a safe place, warmed up, provided with assistance, and promised new housing.

Russia has been constantly pounding cities close to the frontline, often targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Among the most suffered are Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, which was retaken by Ukrainian forces last September.

