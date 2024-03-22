Zaporizhzhia attack: 3 killed, including child and trolleybus driver, over 20 injured

The number of people killed in the Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to three, Fedorov said

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Telegram channels

Three people were killed and more than 20 civilians were injured in Zaporizhzhia on the morning of March 22 as a result of a Russian missile attack, according to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

He said that an eight-year-old girl and her 35-year-old father were killed in the Russian missile strike in a residential area.

A 62-year-old man, the driver of a trolleybus that was traveling on the dam of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant at the time of the morning attack, also suffered fatal injuries. Fedorov said that there were no passengers in the trolleybus.

More than 20 people were injured, according to updated information from the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

On the morning of March 22, Russian invaders carried out a massive attack on different oblasts of Ukraine.

The Russian army launched a missile strike on the dam of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant in Zaporizhzhia. Rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of numerous strikes. The road on the dam is completely blocked.

The occupiers also struck a residential area and near a high-rise building.

