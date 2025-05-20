Zelenskyy thanked the EU for the 17th package of sanctions against Russia and has already discussed the 18th package

According to the president, the new sanctions package should include the "most painful" areas for Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Union for the 17th package of sanctions against Russia. And he has already discussed preparations for the 18th package with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen .

According to Zelensky, the adoption of new sanctions against Russia is "a step in the right direction."

"It is important to severely restrict the Russian tanker fleet, which serves to finance murders, as well as all the schemes that Russia uses to build up its military industry. The more pressure there is on Russia, the more motives Moscow will have to move towards real peace," he noted.

During the discussion of the preparation for the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, the topic was Russian oil, energy trade infrastructure, banks and financial schemes. According to the president, these are the things that are most painful for Russia and, accordingly, the most beneficial for peace.

Zelensky and von der Leyen also discussed yesterday's conversation with US President Donald Trump and joint diplomatic work with partners.

"Europe must be in the process, and we must coordinate all steps as much as possible," Zelensky emphasized.