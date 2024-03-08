Zelenskyy off to Turkey for talks with Erdogan. His office named main topics on agenda

During the talks with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will raise the issue of the release of Ukrainian prisoners

Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Turkey today to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The details of the visit were disclosed by the President's Office.

The head of state will discuss with Erdogan the peace formula, the organization of a peace summit, the safety of shipping in the Black Sea and global food security.

The leaders will raise the issue of the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and political prisoners held by Russia.

Particular attention will be paid to joint defense projects, Zelenskyy will visit the shipyards where corvettes are being built for the Ukrainian Navy, and will also meet with representatives of the Turkish defense industry.

On February 28, Erdogan said that Turkey supports Zelenskyy's peace formula, but continues to insist on the need for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

After the meeting with Lavrov, the Turkish Foreign Minister expressed hope that negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will begin in the near future.

On July 8, 2023, Ukrainian soldiers, who defended Mariupol in 2022, Redis, Kalyna, Volyna, Khomenko and Shleha, returned home from Turkey.