Zelenskyy: My five years of presidency are not over yet

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, assessing his five years in office, said in an interview with Reuters that his term has not yet expired.

Asked by the journalist how well he thought he had performed during his five years as president, Zelenskyy replied:

"My five years are not over. Because of martial law, they are still in progress. I can't evaluate my work; I don't think that's ethical. I think a fair assessment comes from an outside perspective, and I won't argue with that perspective, nor do I intend to. Fairness is always somewhere in the middle," the Ukrainian leader said.

The head of state also noted that he is proud to be the president of a nation that "did not turn its back, did not flee, and defended everything it could."

