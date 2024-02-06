Zelenskyy orders creation of separate branch within Ukrainian Army: Unmanned Systems Forces

Decree on enhancing the capabilities of the Defense Forces was signed by Zelenskyy on February 6

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the creation of a new, separate branch within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the Unmanned Systems Forces, and the corresponding decree was published on the website of the head of state.

The document states that this is necessary to increase the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the use of unmanned and robotic air, sea, and ground systems, ensuring readiness for the deployment of such systems as intended.

With this decree, Zelenskyy has directed the Cabinet of Ministers, with the involvement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, to work on the issue of creating the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate branch within the Ukrainian army's structure and to submit the respective proposals for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

In an evening video address commenting on the signing of the decree, Zelenskyy said, "This is not a question of the future – it is something that must produce a very specific result shortly."

"This year must be decisive in many aspects. And, obviously, on the battlefield. Drones – unmanned systems – have proven their effectiveness in battles on land, in the air, and at sea. Ukraine has truly changed the security situation in the Black Sea thanks to drones. Repelling assaults on the ground is largely the work of drones. The large-scale destruction of the occupiers and their equipment is also the work of drones," Zelenskyy stated.

He said that now "the list of tasks is clear": special staff positions for working with drones, special units, effective training, systematization of experience, continuous scaling of production, and engaging the best ideas and specialists in this field.

The President added that this is a task for the army, the Ministry of Defense, and the government as a whole.

"And, to provide the necessary coordination in the Defense Forces, ensure an adequate level of planning and quality of logistics, the Unmanned Systems Forces will be created within the structure of the Armed Forces. The respective proposals will be submitted for consideration by the NSDC," he said.

Read also: Ukraine's FM on possible dismissal of Zaluzhnyi: Changes not a sign of division in military efforts