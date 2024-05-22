Zelenskyy to visit France, urging NATO to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine – Politico

The Ukrainian president will seek more support from the West, the publication notes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit France in June, where he will urge NATO countries to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, Politico reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the Ukrainian leader's intentions.

According to the sources, Zelenskyy may visit France as early as next month. According to them, the Ukrainian leader is expected to participate in events commemorating the anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

This trip will allow Zelenskyy to meet with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, to promote his country's interests, journalists say.

The sources told the publication that Zelenskyy's plans could change. However, if all goes according to plan, the president will seek more support from the West and urge NATO to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, similar to how the US and Britain responded to Iran's attack on Israel.

The publication notes that Zelenskyy will also demand that the United States and European countries seize Russian assets to help finance "Ukraine's defense and eventual reconstruction.

Politico also reports that Zelenskyy plans to visit Italy for the G7 summit, which will be held June 13-15.

