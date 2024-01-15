Zelenskyy attends Davos Forum on official visit to Switzerland

In Bern, the president will hold talks with the heads of both houses of parliament, party leaders and factions, and President Viola Amherd

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Ignazio Cassis\Twitter)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a working visit to Switzerland, where he plans to meet with the country’s leaders and participate in the Davos Forum. The head of state wrote about this on social networks.

Zelenskyy shared the details of his working visit to Switzerland on social media, expressing gratitude for the principled support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He believes that Switzerland's involvement in the Peace Formula and its relevant experience will contribute to advancing a just peace based on Ukraine's vision.

Among the topics on the agenda for discussions with Swiss leaders are the repatriation of Ukrainian children from Russian-controlled territories, sanctions, mechanisms for utilizing frozen Russian assets, cooperation on humanitarian demining, financial support, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"In Davos, I will hold important bilateral meetings with EU and NATO representatives to maintain the momentum of our Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as with state leaders and large businesses, to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and economic resilience," Zelenskyy added.

