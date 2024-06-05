Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar: country aids in returning children abducted by Russia

The President noted that Qatar took an active part in the preparation of the Peace Summit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Qatar on June 5 to hold talks with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Zelenskyy said that Qatar is helping Ukraine return children abducted by Russia.

"We will discuss continuing this work both within the framework of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and within the Peace Summit, where this is among the agenda items," he stated.

The president noted that Qatar actively participated in the preparation of the Peace Summit and should be one of the Middle Eastern voices advocating for the return of Ukrainian people to their homes, as well as global food, nuclear, and energy security.

Zelenskyy added that the meeting would also cover a range of bilateral economic and security issues.

As of May 2024, 2,021 children are reported missing due to the war in Ukraine.

Read also: Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Philippines, meets with leader – photo