Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Philippines, meets with leader – photo

The Ukrainian leader discussed bilateral cooperation and aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine with his Filipino counterpart

Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Ferdinand Marcus Jr. (Photo: Telegram)

On Monday morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a working visit to the Philippines and met with the head of state Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the first time in the history of bilateral relations, the Ukrainian leader reported on X.

Zelenskyy thanked the Philippines for supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine, its clear position on Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as for supporting important UN resolutions. He added that Ukraine intends to open an embassy in Manila this year to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

"We discussed the inaugural Global Peace Summit and the importance of Southeast Asian countries being represented there. I am pleased that the Philippines will participate in the Summit. We also talked about bilateral cooperation, particularly Ukrainian agricultural exports to the Philippines," the Ukrainian head of state wrote.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyi/Telegram

On June 1, Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Singapore to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference. There, he met, in particular, with US Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd and the leader of East Timor, José Manuel Ramos-Horta.

The Ukrainian president also held a large press conference where he discussed the issue of the upcoming Global Peace Summit.